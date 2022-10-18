Revolve Capital, Housing Market Experts Interviewed By Viewpoint Project Documentary Series
The documentary series, Viewpoint Project, hosted by Dennis Quaid, covers problems facing various sectors. The award-winning production, known for its integrity and educational approach, chose Revolve Capital to discuss current issues in the housing market.
The Revolve Capital production with Viewpoint took place on August 15th, 2022, and the team discussed several issues concerning the housing market, including discussion revolving around current supply shortages, mortgage costs, the rental market, distressed owners, and dilapidated housing.
Recognition From the Viewpoint Project
Founder and CEO of Revolve Capital, Chaz Guinn, has fifteen years of experience in this niche of the real estate market. He and his team were requested to give their expert opinion on the housing market crisis in the documentary series Viewpoint Project hosted by Dennis Quaid.
Several factors currently strain the housing market, including supply shortages, elevated house prices and record high rental prices. With stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve has continued to raise interest rates, making it harder for would-be homeowners to enter the housing market.
Chaz Guinn said, “Truthfully, we feel we are a real solution to the banking sector as much as we are to any distressed homeowner that has faced years of delinquency.”
Marc Blunden, the Chief Operating Officer at Revolve Capital, stated, “After much anticipation, the Viewpoint crew came to our new office in Irving, TX, to film the segment. It was a great experience, and now that we are in post-production, we are looking forward to the release date later in Q4 2022.”
Creating Solutions For Everyone
American homeowners have bravely faced several hardships these last few years. Unfortunately, the market showed no sign of normalization after the pandemic’s difficulties and inflation quickly began to rise, and after two consecutive quarters of declining GDP, according to a general definition, America officially entered a recession.
Unfortunately, these hardships result in more supply of delinquent loans as more homeowners are unable to make mortgage payments. As more people face foreclosure, Revolve Capital is taking a hands-on approach to helping people get back on track. Solutions include the possibility of a restructured payment solution that allows a family to stay in their home, or obtaining a Cash-for-Keys offer to surrender the home and move to an affordable alternative with cash in your pocket.
Furthermore, people wanting to invest in the real estate market can capitalize on investment opportunities previously only available to major players like Tier 1 banks and large financial institutions. Revolve Capital purchases portfolios of distressed debt directly from these large institutions and creates investment opportunities for first-time Note buyers and small investment funds.
Chaz Guinn’s Career in the Housing Market
After graduating from Montana State University, Chaz Guinn realized there was a way to get into the distressed mortgage industry. His football experience gave him the required discipline and teamwork skills to bring his ideas to fruition. Revolve Capital helps to keep families and communities together by ensuring homes are maintained instead of abandoned.
From 2008 onwards, it took him just a few years to realize that there was a market for investors that needed someone to bridge the gap that prevented them from getting these products and began forging relationships that would allow him to buy distressed debt directly from key suppliers.
About Revolve Capital
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Revolve Capital and its management team have collectively completed over $1B in real estate deals. The experienced team is paving the way for other investors to succeed as they look towards 2023. Taking part in the Viewpoint Project was instrumental to Revolve Capital’s mission of becoming a household name.
“Revolve Capital has differentiated itself from large financial institutions in the way we are able to work with homeowners,” says Chaz Guinn. Through the Viewpoint Project, Revolve Capital can reach millions of households nationally, showing them that if they end up in the unfortunate situation of defaulting on their mortgage, there may be hope by working with private equity firms, like Revolve Capital.
Watch Revolve Capital’s social media for the release date of the Viewpoint Project hosted by Dennis Quaid featuring Revolve Capital.
