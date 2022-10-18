KoKast’s Infinity Screen Wins Best New Technology Award at CEDIA’s Home of the Year Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KoKast is proud to announce its reception of the Best New Technology Award at the CEDIA Expo in Dallas, Texas. KoKast received the award for The Infinity Screen, a home and commercial entertainment solution that offers an immersive feel and provides the ultimate flexibility. The CEDIA Expo is the premiere home technology show, dedicated to advancements in residential technology.
From left to right Augustine Summe (Head of Engineering - KoKast) Jason Knott (Chief Content Officer - CE Pro) Thore Weber (CEO North America - KoKast)
The Infinity Screen
The Infinity Screen combines the comfort of a traditional home theater with the feel of an early-stage holodeck. It has a 180° screen, three projectors, and a Cinematic Mode which allows for adjustable screen coverage.
With The Infinity Screen, KoKast clients can exercise, work, and relax, all in one space. They can elevate their entertainment room by transforming it into an entertainment zone. The array of projectors works together to create one seamless, expansive, high-resolution image and the iPad controller allows clients to choose the settings that suit them best.
Enable Cinematic Mode to reformat content and adjust the screen coverage to enhance the viewing experience or utilize Triple Mode to multi-task, multi-game, or multi-view.
The Infinity Screen is available from industry-leading A/V dealers via KoKast’s Authorized Dealer Program. KoKast has partnered with small and large integrators to offer The Infinity Screen to markets across the United States.
About KoKast
KoKast is an immersive technology company based in Los Angeles. It offers home and commercial entertainment solutions. The company was founded in October 2020 with the goal of revolutionizing the digital entertainment experience.
The company's vision is to create an immersive environment that allows customers to establish a deeper connection with the content they’re consuming while enjoying a mutual, emotional connection with their loved ones.
According to KoKast’s North America CEO, Thore Weber, “The future of entertainment is shared immersion; we cherish the inter-human connection, and our products reflect the vision to create immersive experiences that we can share together.” KoKast believes in prioritizing human connection and has designed an immersive environment with a virtual feel that’s meant to reflect that.
The original mission was to re-create an atmosphere that would allow anyone to feel like they had front-row seats at a concert, but through several iterations, the focus has shifted and is now much more versatile with a wide range of applications and utilities.
The modern home needs more than a standard display, it needs an entertainment area. Rooms are no longer dedicated towards one sole purpose, but they are instead designed to be flexible and with KoKast’s latest solution, they can support just that.
KoKast Website: https://www.ko-kast.com/
Authorized Dealer Program: https://www.ko-kast.com/partnerships
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kokastbeverlyhills/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kokast
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kokastinc
