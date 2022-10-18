WENCOR GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF AVIATRON, INC.

The Acquisition Strengthens Wencor’s Pneumatic Repair Offering and PMA Library

PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wencor Group (“Wencor”), a leading solutions provider to the aerospace aftermarket, defense and OEM markets, today announced the acquisition of Aviatron, Inc. (“Aviatron”), a certified 145 repair station specializing in pneumatic component repair and maintenance while utilizing their unique Designated Engineering Representative (“DER”) repair and Parts Manufacturer Approval (“PMA”) capabilities.

“We are excited to welcome Aviatron and its team of talented employees to Wencor. This acquisition aligns with our strategy of strengthening our PMA and DER library while also enhancing our alternative parts and repair offerings to our customers by bolstering our coverage for Air Cycle Machines and Starters,” said Wencor Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Trogdon.

“The addition of Aviatron broadens our MRO capabilities and PMA/DER portfolio, allowing Wencor to deliver a more comprehensive, cost-effective alternative parts solution to its customers. This acquisition aligns with our focused ATA chapter product expansion strategy for pneumatic systems. The Aviatron team is incredibly talented and will complement our focus on delivering innovative maintenance and repair solutions, operational excellence and best in class quality assurance within Wencor Group.” said Wencor’s President of MRO and PMA, Pat McCarty.

Since it was established in 1979, Aviatron has been providing highly engineered solutions, exceptional workmanship and quick turn times for its customers. They have an extensive portfolio of intellectual property that was developed by their team of engineers and has allowed for significant cost savings for their customers without compromising on quality or reliability.

“We are very pleased to partner with an organization that shares our philosophy of developing alternative parts and repair solutions in order to provide the highest level of reliability, availability and cost savings to our customers,” said Hans Krause, President of Aviatron. “We’re also excited about the substantial growth Wencor has experienced in the aftermarket over the past number of years and are confident that with this partnership we will continue to see the same kind of growth.”

About Wencor

Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA part solutions, and an extensive network of distribution lines to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Absolute Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings Aerospace, ASC Industries and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Alabama, California, Florida, New York, Texas, Washington, Amsterdam, Singapore, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com and follow Wencor on LinkedIn.

About Aviatron, Inc.

Aviatron has been an industry leader for over 40 years with a focus on overhaul and repair capabilities covering components for systems such as Air Conditioning, Electrical Power, Fuel, Pneumatic, and Hydraulic Systems. Aviatron, Inc. has grown to become a respected name in the industry and often recognized for its superior workmanship and quick turn times. We take pride in providing leadership in the use of quality PMAs & DERs on Air Cycle Machines for the largest Regional Jet Operators, Commercial Airline Operators and maintenance facilities in the world. By utilizing PMA parts in their repairs, they have achieved significant cost savings for customers without sacrificing quality or reliability. Founded in Hudson, Quebec, Canada in 1979, Aviatron opened its first FAA authorized facility in the US located in Burlington, VT in 1991. For more information, please visit https://www.aviatron.com/.