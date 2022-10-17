When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 17, 2022 FDA Publish Date: October 17, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Peanuts Company Name: Hammond’s Candies Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Hammond’s Candies of Denver, CO is recalling 5-ounce boxes of Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies, because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

The recalled Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies are packaged in a 5-ounce printed cardstock box, with UPC -6 91355 89889 5. Hammond’s item number for this product is CK15008. The recalled product code, “Best By: 6/29/2023A" can be found on a sticker and it is located at the lower-right corner of the back of the box.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem to date.

The recall was initiated after a routine product check revealed that peanut-containing product had been packed and distributed in incorrect packaging, which did not declare the presence of peanuts. Further investigation has determined the root cause to be a temporary failure of the manufacturer’s packing and product release process.

Consumers who have purchased 5-ounce packages of Salted Caramel Cookies from the described lot are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Devon DeVries at Hammond’s Candies at 1-888-226-3999, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm MST.