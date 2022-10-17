COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
- FDA Publish Date:
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Peanuts
- Company Name:
- Hammond’s Candies
- Brand Name:
- Product Description:
Product Description
Company Announcement
Hammond’s Candies of Denver, CO is recalling 5-ounce boxes of Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies, because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The product was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.
The recalled Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies are packaged in a 5-ounce printed cardstock box, with UPC -6 91355 89889 5. Hammond’s item number for this product is CK15008. The recalled product code, “Best By: 6/29/2023A" can be found on a sticker and it is located at the lower-right corner of the back of the box.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem to date.
The recall was initiated after a routine product check revealed that peanut-containing product had been packed and distributed in incorrect packaging, which did not declare the presence of peanuts. Further investigation has determined the root cause to be a temporary failure of the manufacturer’s packing and product release process.
Consumers who have purchased 5-ounce packages of Salted Caramel Cookies from the described lot are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Devon DeVries at Hammond’s Candies at 1-888-226-3999, Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm MST.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Devon DeVries
- (303) 389-5642