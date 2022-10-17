USAID Invests an Additional $5.35 Million to Support Education

17 October , 2022, Tashkent, Uzbekistan – The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) added $5.35 million in new funding to an existing Development Objective Grant Agreement (DOAG) with the Ministry of Public Education. The DOAG outlines USAID’s commitment to invest $55 million to support the Ministry’s ambitious program of comprehensive reform of the general secondary education system over the period 2019-2026.

USAID Mission Director Mikaela Meredith explained, “Education is a powerful instrument for reducing poverty and improving health, equality, peace, and stability. When children and youth are prepared to go to school, learn, and gain the skills they need for life and work, they are able to build better futures for themselves, their families, their communities, and their country.” Director Meredith added: “I am confident that by continuing our close working relationship, we will ensure that these additional USAID investments support the Ministry in achieving its goals for education reform.”

The new funding will be used to support ongoing programs. USAID partners with the Ministry of Public Education to improve the instruction of English, Uzbek language arts, mathematics, and information and communications technology; providing teacher training, textbooks, workbooks and teacher’s guides. The additional funding will also facilitate USAID’s work with the Ministry of Public Education to equip youth in Grades 8-11 with the entrepreneurship and economic skills necessary to secure and create jobs in the economy of the future.

By U.S. Mission Uzbekistan | Monday, 17 October, 2022 | Topics: Education, News, Press Releases, South & Central Asia, U.S. & Uzbekistan, U.S. Agencies, USAID | Tags: USAID