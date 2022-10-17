Submit Release
Us Banks Are “lagging Behind” More ‘climate Minded’ Banks Globally

TE ARO, WELLINGTON, NZ, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon footprint management fintech, Cogo, has announced that it will attend Money 20/20, Las Vegas (23-26 Oct). Cogo believes that carbon footprint technology integrated into banking apps could drastically reduce America’s emissions - but will require ‘behavior change’ from some of the country’s biggest players.

The technology is currently used by seven of the world’s top 50 banks (with plans to double this in the next twelve months) who have 50M digital banking users between them, with plans to have the solution available for 200M by the end of 2023.

Ben Gleisner, Founder of New Zealand headquartered Cogo, said: “Money 20/20 is all about the future of banking and fintech; but American banks don’t need a crystal ball to read the writing on the wall. The truth is, they’re lagging behind globally where carbon footprint integration is fast becoming a ‘hygiene issue’. Across the US, customers are looking for help to understand and reduce their impact on the climate. In a highly crowded market, US banks that can establish themselves as a lifestyle partner to the conscious consumer will enjoy major growth and engagement.”

First US partnership imminent

Cogo is currently in discussions with several of America’s biggest banks around carbon footprint integration into their everyday banking apps and will debut its first partnership with a US bank in the coming months - making carbon footprint management history in the US.

The win will follow relationships which are already in place with banks across the UK, Australia and South East Asia, including NatWest (UK), ING (Netherlands), CommBank (Australia) and Westpac (AU/NZ).

