First Lady Jill Biden Interview on Newsmax Airs 9 PM Monday, October 17, 2022

First Lady Jill Biden's exclusive interview on Newsmax, the nation's 4th highest rated cable news channel, will air tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Prior to the interview's taping with Newsmax host Nancy Brinker in Florida on Saturday, First Lady Biden hosted a cancer awareness event with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., at Broward County's University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event promoted the administration's Cancer "Moonshot" program and National Mammography day, which occurs on October 21.

During the over 20-minute interview, the first lady discussed the Moonshot initiative — which aims to cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years, and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer — and the simultaneous breast cancer diagnosis in four of her friends, which spurred her public efforts to combat the disease.

The first lady also spoke in depth about losing her son Beau Biden and how faith helped her through the tragedy. She touched on her discussion with Ukraine's first lady and shared a horror story about Russians targeting Ukrainians on a bread line.

Nancy Brinker, also a breast cancer survivor, is the founder of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, as well as a founder of the Promise Fund of Florida, which seeks to reduce breast and cervical cancer by prevention, testing, and early treatment. She served as the U.S. ambassador to Hungary during the George W. Bush administration.

The special interview with the first lady will air in its entirety as part of Newsmax's 9 p.m. ET Monday prime time show "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino.

"Fighting cancer is one thing that unites Americans; and we're honored to have Dr. Biden talk of her efforts and President Biden's to combat this deadly condition," Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

About Newsmax

