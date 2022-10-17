Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Design for a Dog Collar or Leash (DCD-191)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to keep pet waste collection bags handy while walking a dog," said an inventor, from Laurel, Md., "so I invented the WALKIE POO. My design offers an alternative to tying plastic bags onto a dog leash."

The invention provides an improved design for a pet dog collar or leash. In doing so, it ensures that a quantity of bags is available for pet waste collection. As a result, it eliminates the need for a pet owner to hold plastic bags and it increases comfort and convenience.

The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

