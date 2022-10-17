CCAGW PAC Endorses Missouri House Candidates

Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement for Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-Mo.), Jason Smith (R-Mo.), and Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

CCAGW PAC based its endorsements on the candidates' lifetime score in CCAGW's 2021 Congressional Ratings.

All three candidates have exemplary lifetime ratings that have made them a lifetime "Taxpayer Hero." Rep. Luetkemeyer has a lifetime rating of 85 percent, Rep. Smith has a lifetime rating of 94 percent, and Rep. Wagner has a lifetime rating of 90 percent. All three candidates earned the title of "Taxpayer Super Hero" in 2021 with a perfect rating of 100 percent.

"During their tenures in the House, Reps. Luetkemeyer, Smith, and Wagner have been strong and reliable votes to curb government waste and reform Washington," said CCAGW PAC Chairman Tom Schatz. "On top of their impressive voting records, they fought for increased accountability and transparency while opposing efforts to massively increase federal spending and adopt burdensome new regulations. I urge their constituents to re-elect them to Congress."

CCAGW PAC is affiliated with the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste, a 501(c)(4) organization. CCAGW PAC's mission is to support political candidates who will fight to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in government and represent the best interests of taxpayers.

Paid for by the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005881/en/