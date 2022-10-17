Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,883 in the last 365 days.

GrandSouth Bancorporation reports third quarter 2022 results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandSouth Bancorporation OTCQX (the "Company" or "GrandSouth"), the holding company for GrandSouth Bank, announced today that net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.4 million.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share ($0.1365 per Series A preferred share) payable on November 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights – For and during the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

  • Net Income was $4.4 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 15.26%, from the same quarter in 2021.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.80 and $0.77, respectively.
  • The annualized returns on average assets and average equity were 1.38% and 17.69%, respectively.
  • Total assets remained flat at $1.3 billion.
  • Gross loans increased by $42.2 million, or an annualized rate of 17.59%, to $995.1 million.
  • Total deposits decreased $1.1 million, or an annualized rate of 0.39%, to $1.1 billion.
  • Cost of funds increased by 18 basis points, or 40.00%, from the same quarter in 2021.
  • 0.01% of Core Bank loans (gross loans excluding specialty floor plan loans) were 30 days past due as of September 30, 2022. The annualized net charge off ratio for the quarter was 0.24%.
  • The efficiency ratio was 55.12%, down from 64.38% in the prior quarter and 58.81% in the same quarter in 2021.

To view the full report, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/348826/content

About GrandSouth Bancorporation
GrandSouth Bancorporation is a bank holding company with assets of $1.3 billion at September 30, 2022. GrandSouth Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses. GrandSouth Bank has eight branches in South Carolina, located in Greenville, Fountain Inn, Anderson, Greer, Columbia, Orangeburg and Charleston.

www.grandsouth.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grandsouth-bancorporation-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-301651182.html

SOURCE GrandSouth Bancorporation

You just read:

GrandSouth Bancorporation reports third quarter 2022 results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.