Donovan Now Offering Plumbing Services

Donovan Air, Electric & Plumbing, a Wrench Group company serving the Jacksonville and St. Augustine area, announced that it is now offering a full line of plumbing services to homeowners in the region.

The company will provide services from experienced, certified plumbing technicians, with outstanding customer service, rapid response times, and upfront pricing backed by Donovan's 100% satisfaction guarantee.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer plumbing services in addition to our renowned HVAC and electrical services," said Co-Owners Joel and Kyle Donovan. "Our customers can now rely on us to make sure that all of their home's critical infrastructure is running smoothly."

Founded in 1987, Donovan joined the Wrench Group family in 2020 as its first north Florida location, with more than 125 employees serving homeowners in the area. The company recently announced that Superior Service of St. Augustine, Fla. has joined its service umbrella.

For more information about Donovan or to schedule a service appointment online, please visit https://www.donovanac.com/.

About Donovan

For 35 years, residents of the Greater Jacksonville area have trusted Donovan Air, Electric & Plumbing to deliver the highest-quality air conditioning, air quality, electrical and plumbing installation and repair services needed to keep their homes and businesses running and comfortable.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating in 23 markets across 12 states. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 1.7 million customers annually with more than 5,700 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Louisville, Orlando, Palm Springs, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area, southern Maryland, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay and Tucson metropolitan areas.

The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.

