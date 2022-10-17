M2 Compliance to Sponsor the ThinkEquity Conference.

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), a leading global SEC-registered filing agent and financial printer, is proud to announce our sponsorship of the upcoming ThinkEquity Conference, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. The ThinkEquity model is built around the clients’ needs, no matter how complicated or around the clock attention required, and to identify solutions that help them to create value for their investors.

M2 will promote its flagship product, the UNLIMITED SEC FILINGS program, for $5,995 annually. This program has been the most disruptive program over the years for EDGAR & iXBRL, reshaping the pricing of EDGAR and iXBRL-related billing for thousands of issuers. The UNLIMITED program includes all your SEC filings, no matter what form type, for a total cost of $5,995 per year. In some cases will also have UNLIMITED REGISTRATION work. 

Why M2

  • Filed over 120,000 files with the SEC
  • EDGARized over 6M pages
  • Faster Processing of EDGAR & iXBRL
  • Represents over 1,300 public companies
  • Served the industry since 2009

With more than 150 employees, 24/7 dedicated account management, and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver unparalleled service at the most competitive rates in the industry. 

We look forward to seeing you at the conference. 

David McGuire
CEO
M2 Compliance

501 East Las Olas Blvd., Suite 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301 
T: (754) 243-5120
F: (754) 243-5135
E: david@m2compliance.com


