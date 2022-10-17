M2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference.

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2 Compliance ("M2"), a leading global SEC-registered filing agent and financial printer, is proud to announce our sponsorship of the upcoming LD Micro Main Event XV Conference, held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, October 25 through Thursday October 27, 2022.



LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

M2 will promote its flagship product, the UNLIMITED SEC FILINGS program, for $5,995 annually. This program has been the most disruptive program over the years for EDGAR & iXBRL, reshaping the pricing of EDGAR and iXBRL-related billing for thousands of issuers. The UNLIMITED program includes all your SEC filings, no matter what form type, for a total cost of $5,995 per year. In some cases will also have UNLIMITED REGISTRATION work.

Why M2

Filed over 120,000 files with the SEC

EDGARized over 6M pages

Faster Processing of EDGAR & iXBRL

Represents over 1,300 public companies

Served the industry since 2009



With more than 150 employees, 24/7 dedicated account management, and significant investments in regulatory technology, M2 can deliver unparalleled service at the most competitive rates in the industry.

We look forward to seeing you at the conference.

David McGuire

CEO

M2 Compliance