Bath & Body Works Launches MOXY

A new collection of face care and hair care products and supplements available online and in select Bath & Body Works stores

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works celebrates the launch of a new product line, MOXY which is available online today and initially in 11 Bath & Body Works stores in Atlanta, Cleveland and Columbus beginning this fall. The line is designed to help customers reach their skin, hair and wellness goals from the inside-out.



MOXY starts with a line of new face and hair care products that are made without phthalates and mineral oils and are not tested on animals. All face and hair care products are designed for multiple hair and skin types, and customers can choose from face masks, moisturizers, cleansers, hair masks, shampoos and conditioners.

To support total health, our MOXY supplements are designed to help promote various wellness needs. MOXY supplements were created to support relaxation, boost your immunity, support your skin, hair and nails and encourage restful sleep.

“Bath & Body Works customers repeatedly come to us for our ability to deliver a bright and happy experience. We want to support our customers inside and out, and MOXY skin and hair care and supplements are a natural extension of what we do best,” says Bath & Body Works President Julie Rosen. “In the future, we look forward to adding more new and innovative products as we work to extend our brand’s global potential.”

Bath & Body Works is committed to newness and innovation. In 2021, the company established a separate and dedicated team focused on innovation and new business opportunities (NBO). The NBO team has been working diligently to identify opportunities for future growth in categories and businesses adjacent to personal care, soaps and sanitizers and home fragrance. MOXY represents a new opportunity for Bath & Body Works as the company continually evolves to exceed customer expectations.

For more information about MOXY products, visit bathandbodyworks.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

We make the world a brighter, happier place through the power of fragrance. Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.- based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

