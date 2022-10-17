Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,771 in the last 365 days.

Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler’s Travel to Iowa to Participate in 2022 Borlaug Dialogue of the World Food Prize Foundation

Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler will travel to Des Moines, Iowa October 18-20 to participate in the 2022 Borlaug Dialogue of the World Food Prize Foundation. Special Envoy Fowler will emphasize the United States’ strategy for addressing the global food security crisis and underscore the continuing need to respond to global security challenges caused by the climate crisis, Covid-19 related supply chain disruptions, high fertilizer prices, and armed conflicts, including Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. He will also underline the U.S. government’s support for climate adaptation advancements for global agriculture.

On October 18, Special Envoy Fowler will deliver keynote remarks at the opening ceremony for the 2022 Borlaug Dialogue. His remarks will focus on the importance of crop resilience and climate adaptation in the face of the climate crisis. Special Envoy Fowler will also join a panel discussion among government, private sector, and agricultural leaders that will explore the factors impacting the ability to feed the world and explore priorities for fighting rising hunger.

On October 20, Special Envoy Fowler will co-host a roundtable discussion on the “Triple C’s” of COVID-19, Conflict, and Climate and their effects on world food systems with Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui. This event will underscore the increasing need to enhance agricultural climate resilience to improve global food security. Later, he will give remarks at Iowa State University on crop resilience and climate adaptation. The Special Envoy will also hold discussions with public and private food security experts.

You just read:

Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler’s Travel to Iowa to Participate in 2022 Borlaug Dialogue of the World Food Prize Foundation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.