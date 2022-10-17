Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler’s Travel to Iowa to Participate in 2022 Borlaug Dialogue of the World Food Prize Foundation

Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler will travel to Des Moines, Iowa October 18-20 to participate in the 2022 Borlaug Dialogue of the World Food Prize Foundation. Special Envoy Fowler will emphasize the United States’ strategy for addressing the global food security crisis and underscore the continuing need to respond to global security challenges caused by the climate crisis, Covid-19 related supply chain disruptions, high fertilizer prices, and armed conflicts, including Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. He will also underline the U.S. government’s support for climate adaptation advancements for global agriculture.

On October 18, Special Envoy Fowler will deliver keynote remarks at the opening ceremony for the 2022 Borlaug Dialogue. His remarks will focus on the importance of crop resilience and climate adaptation in the face of the climate crisis. Special Envoy Fowler will also join a panel discussion among government, private sector, and agricultural leaders that will explore the factors impacting the ability to feed the world and explore priorities for fighting rising hunger.

On October 20, Special Envoy Fowler will co-host a roundtable discussion on the “Triple C’s” of COVID-19, Conflict, and Climate and their effects on world food systems with Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui. This event will underscore the increasing need to enhance agricultural climate resilience to improve global food security. Later, he will give remarks at Iowa State University on crop resilience and climate adaptation. The Special Envoy will also hold discussions with public and private food security experts.