Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu’s Travel to Sri Lanka
Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to Sri Lanka October 17-19 to discuss U.S.-Sri Lanka relations and Sri Lanka’s economic situation.
While there, Assistant Secretary Lu will meet with senior Sri Lankan officials to discuss ways in which the United States and Sri Lanka can promote economic stability, regional security, human rights, and responsive, transparent, and inclusive governance.