A Field of Honor® Flag Memorial Event for Veterans Day is Coming to Houston, TX
The Field of Honor® is a moving display of 100 American flags honoring our Veterans and providing an awe-inspiring panorama of patriotism.
We don't know them all but we owe them all.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 6th – 13th, 2022
— Unknown
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center during November of 2022. This stirring display of 100 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor all veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
“Veteran’s Day” is the perfect theme for the inaugural Field of Honor® display hosted by Rotary Club of Greater Houston Veterans.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.
This is an experience hard to describe, but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Houston Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for programs of the Rotary Club of Greater Houston Veterans.
The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!
We will host a ceremony on Wednesday November 9th at 9:00 with dignitaries and will be MC’d by Army Veteran Timothy Stroud. The Vietnam Veterans of America Post 922 in Baytown Texas will be our Honor Guard under the command of Commander Rosendo Lopez and will be Presenting the flags, providing a gun volley and the playing of taps.
Benefiting Charities:
Rotary Club of Greater Houston Veterans
Hosted By:
Rotary Club of Greater Houston Veterans
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Jay Coppock
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation
Jay Coppock
Rotary Club of Greater Houston Veterans
+1 713-857-9820
email us here