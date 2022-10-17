- Date:
- December 14, 2022
- Time:
- 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM ET
ABOUT THIS WEBINAR
During this webinar, FDA will provide an overview of what to expect after an inspection. FDA will discuss the intent of an FDA Form 483, ‘Inspectional Observation’, inspection closeout, post-inspection expectations and regulatory responses, and provide a few examples to help explain how best to respond to an FDA Form 483 observation.
If an FDA investigator observes potential violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and its implementing regulations during an inspection, then an FDA Form 483 is issued to the most responsible person at a firm at the conclusion of the inspection. The FDA Form 483 does not constitute a final agency determination and firms are encouraged to respond to the FDA Form 483 in writing with their corrective action plan with supporting documentation within 15 business days from the issuance of the FDA Form 483 and implement the corrective action plan expeditiously.
TOPICS COVERED
- FDA Form 483
- Inspection Closeout Meetings
- FDA Form 483 Responses
- Post-Inspection Expectations
- FDA Form 483 Examples and Regulatory Responses
INTENDED AUDIENCE
- Compounding Outsourcing Facilities
- Compounding pharmacies with interest in the outsourcing facility sector and FDA compounding inspections
- State pharmacy regulators
- Consultants focused on outsourcing facilities and compounding pharmacies
- FDA-regulated industry or general public with an interest in the inspections process for compounding pharmacies and outsourcing facilities
FDA SPEAKERS
Jennifer DelValleOrtiz, MS
Supervisory Consumer Safety Officer
Division of Compounding I (DC1)
Office of Compounding Quality & Compliance (OCQC)
Office of Compliance (OC)
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) | US FDA
Rebecca Asente, MS, RD
Compliance Officer
Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations (OPQO)
Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) | US FDA
CONTINUING EDUCATION
This webinar has been approved for 1.00 contact hour of continuing education for physicians, pharmacists, and nurses. Please see detailed announcement for more information. After the course concludes, that day's attendees will receive an email with instructions and a code to claim their credit. Only participants who attend the live broadcast via Adobe Connect will receive the claim code.
This webinar has been:
- pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for a maximum of 12 credits for a two day event (appropriate to real-time attendance) towards a participant’s RAC recertification upon full completion
- pre-approved by SOCRA who accepts documentation of candidate participation in continuing education programs for re-certification if the program is applicable to clinical research regulations, operations or management, or to the candidate's clinical research therapeutic area.
- pre-approved by SQA as eligible for 1 non-GCP or non-GLP unit for every 1 hour of instructional time towards a participant’s RQAP re-registration.
- approved by ACRP for continuing education in clinical research. ACRP will provide 1 ACRP contact hour for every 45-60 minutes of qualified material.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
- To optimize your webinar experience, use Chrome when viewing AdobeConnect in a browser.
- Please contact info@sbiaevents.com for all technical questions.
- If you encounter any technical issues before or during the event, please visit the Technical Issues Support
- Test your PC for use with Adobe Connect prior to the day of the event. Adobe, the Adobe logo, Acrobat and Acrobat Connect are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.