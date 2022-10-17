StarChase's® AppTrac365™ Earns FirstNet Verified Designation

FirstNet Subscribers Can Now Access AppTrac365 via the FirstNet App Catalog

/EIN News/ -- Virginia Beach, VA, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a rigorous review process, Apptrac365 is now FirstNet® Verified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

AppTrac365 is designed for iOS and Android devices and is a feature-rich location tracking application for first responders. Features include real-time location intelligence, secure chat, scene capture and more. AppTrac365 users/assets are displayed on StarChase CoreView™ mapping. CoreView is a secure, GovCloud hosted, web-based mapping portal. AppTrac365 improves situational awareness by providing real-time location of assets and field personnel. AppTrac365 can enhance threat assessment, coordination of resources, and improve response time.

FirstNet – America’s public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders, featuring more than 200 apps relevant to public safety’s mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent third-party tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

"StarChase delivers lifesaving technology and is proud to be included in the FirstNet eco-system.”, said Trevor A. Fischbach, President of StarChase.

Achieving a FirstNet Verified™ designation means AppTrac365 is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet reliability while using AppTrac365. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will also be able to take advantage of the AppTrac365 solution while benefitting from FirstNet’s highly secure network core, which is the only physically separate network core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.

Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' incident response.

“We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are high quality and relevant to public safety. And we’re pleased that AppTrac365 is now Verified and available to FirstNet subscribers,” said Matt Walsh, assistant vice president, product management and development, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “AppTrac365 will bring public safety additional capabilities that offer affordable best in breed tracking solutions along with agency transparency.”

“Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving missions. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome AppTrac365 to the FirstNet App Catalog,” said Jeff Bratcher, Chief Network and Technology Officer, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about AppTrac365, go to StarChase.com or Click here for a full list of apps in the FirstNet App Catalog. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

©2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

About StarChase

StarChase is a US-based sole-source manufacturer of less-lethal GPS tag and track technology. Our vehicle and handheld GPS launchers de-escalate high-risk events for law enforcement and public safety agencies globally. Our secure software applications (SaaS) provide improved situational awareness increasing officer safety. Combined these highly effective tools deliver real-time visibility and pinpoint accuracy to extend command and control capabilities across an entire agency.

Learn more about StarChase by visiting starchase.com and following the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Attachment

StarChase Media StarChase, LLC. media@starchase.com