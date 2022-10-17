Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com . During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com .

