Hawaii Water Service Receives HPUC Approval to Acquire Keauhou Wastewater System

/EIN News/ -- WAIKOLOA, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawaii Water Service (Hawaii Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT), has received approval by the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (HPUC) to acquire the wastewater system assets of Keauhou Community Services, Inc. (KCSI) and provide wastewater utility service to its customers.



KCSI serves about 1,500 residential, hotel, and commercial customer-equivalent units in Keauhou on the Big Island, along with the Keauhou Bay Facility and Kahaluu Beach Park. KCSI also provides recycled water to Kona Country Club, Inc. for golf course irrigation. The purchase remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023.

Hawaii Water has been operating the Keauhou system since 2018 through an operation and maintenance contract. The utility will continue to invest in local wastewater system infrastructure to keep service reliable for customers and protect the environment.

“We thank the HPUC for its diligent review of our application and KCSI for its continued cooperation through this process,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group President and CEO. “We have enjoyed serving Keauhou residents, businesses, and visitors over the past several years, and we look forward to officially welcoming them to our Hawaii Water ohana and providing quality, service, and value to them for generations to come.”

Hawaii Water provides water and wastewater service to numerous communities on Maui, Oahu, and the Big Island of Hawaii. Hawaii Water is a wholly owned subsidiary of California Water Service Group, which also includes California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated water and wastewater utility service to more than 2 million people in over 100 California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington communities. Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.



