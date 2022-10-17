Submit Release
Aqua Metals to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference in Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), which is reinventing metals recycling with its AquaRefining™ technology, today announced that Steve Cotton, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer, will attend and present at the LD Micro Main Event XV investor conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, from Tuesday, October 25 to Thursday, Oct 27, 2022.

Management will conduct in-person, one-on-one meetings during the conference, and a live-streaming presentation for investors attending virtually is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. PT. Registration can be accessed at https://me22.sequireevents.com/.

Investors interested in learning more about the conference can contact FNK IR at aqms@fnkir.com. Attending investors interested in meeting with Aqua Metals management at the conference should contact their LD Micro representative.

About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented hydrometallurgical AquaRefining™ technology and is providing sustainable metal recycling for materials strategic to energy storage applications. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. Aqua Metals is applying its commercialized clean, water-based recycling technology principles to develop the cleanest and most cost-efficient recycling solution for lithium-ion batteries starting with its Li pilot plant. The Company is scaling production of Li recycling and is exploring JV and licensing opportunities for all AquaRefining technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

Aqua Metals Social Media
Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website (https://ir.aquametals.com), in addition to its Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at https://twitter.com/AquaMetalsInc (@AquaMetalsInc), https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvxKNWcB69K0t7e337uQ8nQ respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
Contact: Robert Meyers, FNK IR
646-878-9204
aqms@fnkir.com

Public Relations Media
Contact: Ariane Wolff, Warner Communications
978-729-3542
ariane@warnerpr.com

Source: Aqua Metals


