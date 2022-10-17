Sportradar to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 16, 2022

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) (“Sportradar”) will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Sportradar will also host an earnings call via webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Those wishing to either listen to, or participate in, the webcast can do so by going to Sportradar’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.sportradar.com/. Additionally, the replay will be posted on our site for one year after the conclusion of the event.

About Sportradar
Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 3,500 full time employees in 20 countries, world-wide. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes Sportradar the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. Sportradar covers over 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services offerings across the world. www.sportradar.com

