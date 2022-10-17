Submit Release
Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results

Net income improves 20.6% in fifteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year profit growth

/EIN News/ -- MONDOVI, Wis., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported a 20.6% improvement in net income to $25.6 million, or 32 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $21.3 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 – the Company’s fifteenth consecutive year-over-year increase in quarterly profitability. For the first nine months of 2022, net income improved 39.8% to $84.8 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, from $60.7 million, or 73 cents per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2021.

                                       
                                       
  Operating Results Comparison                                    
                                       
    Percentage   Percentage   Percentage   Percentage   Percentage   Percentage  
    Increase   Increase   Increase   Increase   Increase   Increase  
    Three Months   Three Months   Three Months   Year   Year   Year  
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended  
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   December 31,   December 31,  
    2022 vs. 2021   2022 vs. 2021   2022 vs. 2021   2021 vs. 2020   2020 vs. 2019   2019 vs. 2018  
                                       
  Operating revenue 29.1   41.8   28.8   11.4 %   3.7 %   7.1 %  
                                       
  Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges 21.8 %   32.1 %   23.8 %   8.3 %   6.8 %   8.6 %  
                                       
  Operating income 18.5 %   43.5 %   49.4 %   19.8 %   21.9 %   8.7 %  
                                       
  Net income 20.6 %   47.8 %   52.9 %   22.9 %   13.8 %   11.0 %  
           
           

Operating revenue improved 29.1% to $324.4 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $251.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 21.8% to $269.3 million for the 2022 quarter from $221.2 million for the 2021 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $55.1 million for the 2022 quarter from $30.1 million for the 2021 quarter due to significantly higher fuel prices.

Operating revenue improved 33.2% to $941.3 million for the first nine months of 2022 from $706.8 million for the first nine months of 2021. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue improved 25.8% to $783.8 million for the 2022 period from $623.0 million for the 2021 period. Fuel surcharge revenue increased to $157.5 million for the 2022 period from $83.7 million for 2021 period.

Operating income improved 18.5% to $33.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $28.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, and also improved 36.5% to $110.6 million for the first nine months of 2022 from $81.0 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 89.6% for the third quarter of 2022 and 88.7% for the third quarter of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 87.5% for the 2022 quarter and 87.1% for the 2021 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue improved to 88.3% for the first nine months of 2022 from 88.5% for the first nine months of 2021. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, improved to 85.9% from 87.0%.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “The smart, hard work of our talented people executing our unique business model has produced improvements of 29.1% in top-line and 20.6% in bottom-line results over the third quarter of 2021. These results overcame significantly less gain on disposition of our revenue equipment, the negative effect of Hurricane Ian on our sizable Southeast truckload and dedicated operations, and a decrease in our intermodal volumes and margins resulting from weakness in rail service aggravated by the threat of a rail labor strike in mid-September.”

“We continue to drive strong fleet growth with our approach to overcoming the national shortage of qualified drivers of applying a heightened emphasis on structurally improving our drivers’ jobs and work-life balance by collaborating with our customers, while also increasing our driver compensation. This growth provides momentum to the coming quarters as we began this year’s fourth quarter with 199 more of the industry’s top drivers than we employed at the beginning of the third quarter – and have now increased our number of drivers by 621, or 22.6%, since June 30, 2021.”

         
  Operating Results Since the Pandemic Began – Percentage Increase Over Same Quarter of Prior Year

   
         
    Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021   Q3 2021   Q2 2021   Q1 2021   Q4 2020   Q3 2020   Q2 2020  
                                           
  Operating revenue 29.1 %   41.8 %   28.8 %   17.4 %   16.3 %   9.4 %   2.0 %   4.7 %   0.5 %   0.1 %  
                                           
  Operating revenue, net of fuel surcharges 21.8 %   32.1 %   23.8 %   12.5 %   12.8 %   5.0 %   2.5 %   8.8 %   3.8 %   4.7 %  
                                           
  Operating income 18.5 %   43.5 %   49.4 %   20.0 %   16.8 %   12.9 %   33.1 %   36.0 %   21.8 %   26.6 %  
                                           
  Net income 20.6 %   47.8 %   52.9 %   26.1 %   17.9 %   18.1 %   31.3 %   24.5 %   8.8 %   19.4 %  
       

Current Investor Presentation

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across the Company’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information) 2022     2021  
  (Unaudited)          
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,492     $ 56,995  
Receivables:              
Trade, net   124,587       99,003  
Other   4,443       6,971  
Prepaid expenses and other   24,787       23,980  
Total current assets   225,309       186,949  
               
Property and equipment:              
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other   1,046,476       956,476  
Accumulated depreciation   (334,504 )     (274,199 )
Net property and equipment   711,972       682,277  
Other noncurrent assets   1,421       1,464  
Total assets $ 938,702     $ 870,690  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 43,188     $ 20,150  
Insurance and claims accruals   45,664       42,014  
Accrued and other current liabilities   36,605       31,395  
Total current liabilities   125,457       93,559  
Deferred income taxes   130,594       125,163  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   214       291  
Total liabilities   256,265       219,013  
               
Stockholders’ equity:              
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,096,632 shares at September 30, 2022, and 83,034,404 shares at December 31, 2021, issued and outstanding   811       830  
Additional paid-in capital   46,366       85,718  
Retained earnings   635,260       565,129  
Total stockholders’ equity   682,437       651,677  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 938,702     $ 870,690  
               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months     Nine Months  
  Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
(In thousands, except per share information) 2022     2021     2022     2021  
                               
Operating revenue $ 324,448     $ 251,280     $ 941,294     $ 706,768  
                               
Operating expenses (income):                              
Salaries, wages and benefits   99,773       81,091       285,582       229,385  
Purchased transportation   64,403       52,861       189,193       138,629  
Fuel and fuel taxes   57,299       33,909       163,004       94,853  
Supplies and maintenance   14,855       11,685       40,520       33,867  
Depreciation   28,381       25,371       81,389       76,598  
Operating taxes and licenses   2,748       2,606       8,051       8,036  
Insurance and claims   11,949       10,501       38,096       31,338  
Communications and utilities   2,135       2,181       6,639       6,320  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment   (1,070 )     (4,536 )     (10,422 )     (11,859 )
Other   10,209       7,115       28,681       18,589  
                               
Total operating expenses   290,682       222,784       830,733       625,756  
                               
Operating income   33,766       28,496       110,561       81,012  
                               
Other   (264 )     (8 )     (307 )     (27 )
                               
Income before income taxes   34,030       28,504       110,868       81,039  
                               
Income taxes expense   8,384       7,230       26,028       20,341  
                               
Net income $ 25,646     $ 21,274     $ 84,840     $ 60,698  
                               
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.32     $ 0.26     $ 1.04     $ 0.73  
                               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.32     $ 0.26     $ 1.03     $ 0.73  
                               
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.06     $ -     $ 0.18     $ 0.08  
                               
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.06     $ 0.54     $ 0.18     $ 0.62  
                               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

                  Dollar     Percentage  
                  Change     Change  
  Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
  Ended     Ended     Ended  
  September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2022     2021     2022 vs. 2021     2022 vs. 2021  
Operating revenue:                              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 105,905     $ 86,889     $ 19,016       21.9 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   23,471       12,728       10,743       84.4  
Total Truckload revenue   129,376       99,617       29,759       29.9  
                               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   86,178       68,826       17,352       25.2  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   24,039       13,336       10,703       80.3  
Total Dedicated revenue   110,217       82,162       28,055       34.1  
                               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   24,303       22,716       1,587       7.0  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   7,600       4,031       3,569       88.5  
Total Intermodal revenue   31,903       26,747       5,156       19.3  
                               
Brokerage revenue   52,952       42,754       10,198       23.9  
                               
Total operating revenue $ 324,448     $ 251,280     $ 73,168       29.1 %
                               
Operating income:                              
Truckload $ 14,319     $ 11,670     $ 2,649       22.7 %
Dedicated   13,005       8,521       4,484       52.6  
Intermodal   778       2,840       (2,062 )     (72.6 )
Brokerage   5,664       5,465       199       3.6  
Total operating income $ 33,766     $ 28,496     $ 5,270       18.5 %
                               
Operating ratio:                              
Truckload   88.9 %     88.3 %                
Dedicated   88.2       89.6                  
Intermodal   97.6       89.4                  
Brokerage   89.3       87.2                  
Consolidated operating ratio   89.6 %     88.7 %                
                               
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                              
Truckload   86.5 %     86.6 %                
Dedicated   84.9       87.6                  
Intermodal   96.8       87.5                  
Brokerage   89.3       87.2                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges   87.5 %     87.1 %                
                               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

                  Dollar     Percentage  
                  Change     Change  
  Nine Months     Nine Months     Nine Months  
  Ended     Ended     Ended  
  September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2022     2021     2022 vs. 2021     2022 vs. 2021  
Operating revenue:                              
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue $ 302,883     $ 254,441     $ 48,442       19.0 %
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue   66,255       36,032       30,223       83.9  
Total Truckload revenue   369,138       290,473       78,665       27.1  
                               
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   248,988       202,955       46,033       22.7  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue   68,344       37,565       30,779       81.9  
Total Dedicated revenue   317,332       240,520       76,812       31.9  
                               
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   77,589       64,193       13,396       20.9  
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue   22,923       10,150       12,773       125.8  
Total Intermodal revenue   100,512       74,343       26,169       35.2  
                               
Brokerage revenue   154,312       101,432       52,880       52.1  
                               
Total operating revenue $ 941,294     $ 706,768     $ 234,526       33.2 %
                               
Operating income:                              
Truckload $ 45,978     $ 36,282     $ 9,696       26.7 %
Dedicated   37,689       28,074       9,615       34.2  
Intermodal   9,911       6,151       3,760       61.1  
Brokerage   16,983       10,505       6,478       61.7  
Total operating income $ 110,561     $ 81,012     $ 29,549       36.5 %
                               
Operating ratio:                              
Truckload   87.5 %     87.5 %                
Dedicated   88.1       88.3                  
Intermodal   90.1       91.7                  
Brokerage   89.0       89.6                  
Consolidated operating ratio   88.3 %     88.5 %                
                               
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                              
Truckload   84.8 %     85.7 %                
Dedicated   84.9       86.2                  
Intermodal   87.2       90.4                  
Brokerage   89.0       89.6                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges   85.9 %     87.0 %                
                               

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months     Nine Months  
  Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
Truckload Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 129,376     $ 99,617     $ 369,138     $ 290,473  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 4,889     $ 4,411     $ 4,980     $ 4,202  
Average tractors(1)   1,648       1,499       1,560       1,553  
Average miles per trip   508       502       512       516  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   11.3 %     10.1 %     10.8 %     10.0 %
Total miles (in thousands)   38,441       35,945       110,565       111,513  
                               
Dedicated Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 110,217     $ 82,162     $ 317,332     $ 240,520  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1) $ 4,006     $ 3,438     $ 3,977     $ 3,305  
Average tractors(1)   1,637       1,523       1,605       1,574  
Average miles per trip   337       328       340       319  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)   1.2 %     1.1 %     1.1 %     1.0 %
Total miles (in thousands)   34,513       31,511       101,400       95,765  
                               
Intermodal Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 31,903     $ 26,747     $ 100,512     $ 74,343  
Loads   7,610       8,257       24,607       24,885  
Average tractors   182       139       173       140  
                               
Brokerage Segment:                              
Revenue (in thousands) $ 52,952     $ 42,754     $ 154,312     $ 101,432  
Loads   24,896       18,251       69,902       47,167  
                               
At September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021:                              
Total tractors(1)   3,575       3,204                  
Average age of company tractors (in years)   1.7       1.4                  
Total trailers   5,679       5,291                  
Average age of company trailers (in years)   3.8       3.2                  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)   1.6       1.7                  
Total refrigerated containers   803       607                  
                               


  Three Months     Nine Months  
  Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
(In thousands) 2022     2021     2022     2021  
                               
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 64,551     $ 44,544     $ 163,221     $ 127,909  
Net cash (used for) investing activities   (57,412 )     (40,704 )     (92,416 )     (102,142 )
Net cash (used for) financing activities   (4,021 )     (612 )     (56,308 )     (7,994 )
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic   81,061       82,907       81,889       82,835  
Diluted   81,347       83,372       82,155       83,380  


(1) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 90 and 101 tractors as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
   
(2) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.

