PIVO ANNOUNCES INCLUSION IN POP-IN@NORDSTROM IN TIME FOR HOLIDAY BUYING SEASON
Nordstrom’s Pop-Up Shop Offers a New Shopping Experience And a Batch of New, Often Exclusive Merchandise
Nordstrom’s pop-up shops offer consumers an exciting opportunity to discover how the Pivo Pod Lite can help them create better social media content using only a smartphone.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a leading developer of AI technology solutions for content creators, has announced that its Pivo Pod Lite has been included in the current Pop-In@Nordstrom in time for the holiday buying season.
— Tom LaVoie, VP of Sales
Launched in 2013, Pop-In@Nordstrom is an ongoing series of themed pop-up shops that transition every four to six weeks to offer a new shopping experience and a batch of new, often exclusive merchandise.
Included in the current Pop-In@Nordstrom is The Pivo Pod Lite, a smartphone (iOS or Android) mount that provides 360 degrees of face and body tracking, allowing anyone with a smartphone the ability to create dynamic solo videos that capture their every move.
“We’re honored and thrilled to participate in the current Pop-In@Nordstrom shopping experience,” stated Tom LaVoie, Pivo’s Vice President of US Sales. “Nordstrom’s pop-up shops offer consumers an exciting opportunity to discover how the Pivo Pod Lite can help them create better social media content using only a smartphone. “
LaVoie continued: “With the holiday buying season rapidly approaching, the chance to partner with Pop-In@Nordstrom is a great gift and opportunity to expose the Pivo brand to a wider audience of content creators.”
The Pivo Pod Lite Body Tracking feature is designed to quickly react to the user's every movement when making dance videos, athletic videos, fashion vlogs, or demonstration videos. The Face Tracking feature focuses specifically on your face for more intimate content such as makeup tutorials, musical performances, conference calls, and much more.
Pivo Pod Lite Special Features:
• Intelligent Body and Face Tracking
• Action Tracking Feature
• Auto Zoom for Smooth and Seamless Framing
• Pose Mode for Easy Hands-Free Still Photos
• Connect Mode to Connect with Other Apps like TikTok
• Fun Create Modes to Make Creative Content
• Portable and Light for Travel
• Affordable and Easy to Use
• Available at Pop-In@Nordstrom in black, pink, and green
• SRP: $79.99
With its participation in the Pop-In@Nordstrom pop-up shops this holiday season, Pivo is rapidly becoming the leading provider of motion-tracking smartphone mounts in the United States and the world.
About Pop-In@Nordstrom
About Pivo
Pivo, Inc. is a developer of AI technology solutions for content creators. The recipient of the 2019 iF Design Award, Pivo specializes in helping creative people capture stunning footage using their smartphones. Pivo distributes its Pivo Pods to more than 138 countries. For media inquiries email dirkfoster@sparksflypr.com. For sales and distribution inquiries, email business@getpivo.com or visit https://www.pivo.ai/.
