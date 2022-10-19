Dillsburg, PA ~ Field of Honor® 2022 Patriotic Flag Display this Veterans Day
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation during November of 2022.
We don't know them all but we owe them all."
— Unknown
November 5-19, 2022
Range End Golf Club
303 Golf Club Ave, Dillsburg, PA 17019
This stirring display of 400 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military and veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.
This is an experience hard to describe, but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Kiwanis Club of Dillsburg Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for programs of the Kiwanis Club of Dillsburg Area.
The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!
Benefiting Charities:
Kiwanis Club of Dillsburg Area
Hosted By:
Kiwanis Club of Dillsburg Area
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Karsten Meier
Co-Project Chair: Dan Liberatore
Fundraiser Chair: Chad Reed
Public Relations: TBA
Program Chair: TBA
Volunteer Chair: Emily Reed
Field Coordinator Chair: TBA
Other: Ralph Dillen
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation
Karsten Meier
Kiwanis Club of Dillsburg Area
+1 717-856-4766
