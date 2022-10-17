State Board Discusses Public Safety Issues in the District

Friday, October 14, 2022

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting will be held in-person in the Old Council Chambers in the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building (441 4th Street NW), and streamed live via District Knowledge Network (DKN). Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our website.

The State Board welcomes a panel on public safety in the District to discuss the safety of students and communities—and the need for direct, immediate action by the District to address these issues. The State Board will expand upon its discussions from its September 7 and October 12 Working Sessions. At this time the State Board has confirmed the following expert panelists:

Dan Davis, Chief Student Advocate, Office of the Student Advocate (OSA)

Allen James. Section Chief for Violence Reduction, Office of the Attorney General (OAG)

The State Board also calls on students to testify on the Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s (OSSE) recently shared proposal to stagger the community service hours requirement, make accommodations for transfer students, and to more clearly define what is meant by “community service”. Any student who wished to testify should notify Board staff in advance by phone at 202-741-0888, email at [email protected], or by form no later than 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

The State Board will also consider the following resolutions:

CR22-30, Recognizing National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month honors the courage and resilience of survivors and the dedication of advocates and service providers working to help prevent and address domestic violence and create a culture that refuses to tolerate abuse. The State Board recognizes and observes National Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month and works towards promoting quality preventative education in all levels of school to raise awareness and thwart continued instances of domestic violence.

CR22-31, Recognizing Dyslexia Awareness Month

Learning Disabilities Awareness Month provides the nation the opportunity to turn its attention to the one in five students who learn differently because they have learning and/or attention difficulties and helps to raise awareness among school leaders, educators, parents, and communities about how to create and foster a world where children with learning disabilities are understood, valued, and able to thrive. The State Board recognizes and values the importance of the universal design for learning; providing multiple means of engagement, representation, and expression for all learners to be and feel included and successful.

CR22-32, Recognizing National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month

National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month provides resources and education to schools and communities to prevent childhood bullying and encourages unity through acceptance, inclusion, and kindness. The State Board recognizes and observes National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month and works to inform preventative education to create safe-learning environments and increase community safety among youth.

CR22-33, Celebrating National Principals Month

Each October, state and local leaders, teachers and other school-based staff, students, parents, and community members come together to celebrate and honor the tireless work and dedication principals provide in the pursuit of ensuring a quality education for every student. The State Board recognizes National Principals Month—and all of the hard working principals that serve our schools, students, and communities.

SR22-8, On Amending Committees & Appointments

The State Board will consider the appointment of SY22–23 Student Representatives to its standing committees, as well as the appointment of Ward 2 Representative Allister Chang to the Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s (OSSE) Literacy Taskforce.

SR22-9, Recommendations on Strengthening Teacher Retention and Workforce Data

Since 2018, the State Board has prioritized the issue of teacher retention through several reports, surveys, legislation, and advocacy and has pushed for better and more accessible teacher data, as there is still no publicly-accessible statewide data system that tracks information on all teachers in District schools. Such data would allow school leaders and policymakers to identify teacher retention and attrition patterns, and to develop solutions that address both system-wide issues and individual school needs. The State Board calls on the Council of the District of Columbia to adopt the “Statewide Educational Data Warehouse Amendment Act of 2021” (B24-0355) to ensure that data relevant to understanding the nature of teacher retention across the District’s public schools are available annually and publicly.

SR22-10, On the Timely Settlement of the WTU Contract

Research shows that teaching longevity is positively associated with student achievement gains throughout a teacher’s career, and that a teacher’s effectiveness increases at a greater rate when they teach in a supportive and collegial working environment. The State Board urges a prompt resolution be negotiated between the Washington Teachers’ Union (WTU) and DC Public Schools (DCPS) based on the values of centering students, improving teachers’ working conditions, and supporting teacher retention. The State Board will continue to advocate for school-wide conditions that support student learning, such as ensuring teachers have a fair living wage and adequate planning time, and ensuring schools are well-resourced.

SR22-11, On Submission of Letter to D.C. Education Research Collaborative

The State Board strongly supports independent research on the District’s schools and education. Over the past few years, the State Board has amplified and led work related to understanding teacher retention, ensuring culturally-inclusive social studies standards, engaging stakeholders on the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), amplifying student voice and the effects of the COVID pandemic on them, and unpacking perceptions about the District’s system of education governance. The State Board urges the D.C. Education Research Collaborative to include a focus on early reading instruction, and especially on the implementation of the Council of the District of Columbia Bill 23-150 into its work and 5-year research plan and to include a focus on evaluating COVID-19 recovery efforts and learning acceleration into its work and 5-year research plan.

