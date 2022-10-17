DC Health Will Begin Offering the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster to Children 5-11

WASHINGTON, DC — Today, DC Health announced that children between 5 and 11 years old are now eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine. Both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster vaccines, which are already available for previously eligible populations, will be available for newly eligible age groups at all District COVID Centers as well as all DC Health pop-up, mobile, in-home, and community vaccination locations. The Moderna bivalent booster, which was previously available to people 18 and older, will become available to children and adolescents ages 6–17 beginning on Friday, October 14. The Pfizer bivalent booster, which was previously available to people 12 and older, will become available to children ages 5–11 on Monday, October 17. This announcement follows the approval of the new age group eligibility by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on October 12.

The bivalent boosters are now recommended for all individuals 5 years of age or older if it has been at least two months since they have completed their primary vaccination series, or at least two months since they received a previous booster dose.

DC Health continues to emphasize the importance of vaccinations and boosters to help District residents protect themselves and their families from COVID-19. To find the closest vaccination location to you:

Visit coronavirus.dc.gov to find the nearest District COVID Center or DC Health community vaccine clinic Make an appointment with your healthcare provider Make an at-home vaccination appointment by calling 1-855-363-0333 Find other opportunities to get vaccinated by visiting vaccines.gov

