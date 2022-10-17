Middlesex Water Company Dedicates New Ozone Plant

Observes 125th Year in Business

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) dedicated its new ozone treatment facility in Edison, New Jersey at a ceremony attended by local officials, project partners and employees. Middlesex began construction of this facility in 2019 along with partners Northeast Remsco Construction as General Contractor and Jacobs Engineering Group as Consulting Engineer. The project was completed and placed into service in 2021.



Middlesex Water has invested $70 million on this and various other upgrades at the Company’s existing largest water treatment plant to provide increased resiliency and to replace sodium hypochlorite with ozone as the primary disinfectant in the water treatment process. The upgrade will also help ensure compliance with increasingly stringent drinking water quality regulations and mitigate the occurrence of harmful disinfection by-products which can form in parts of the distribution system more easily when chlorine is used as the primary disinfectant. Improvements in electric generation back-up systems were also implemented to help ensure continued service in the event of power loss.



In his remarks, Dennis Doll, Middlesex Water Chairman, President and CEO stressed the Company’s continued commitment to water quality and sustainability and that the new treatment process is an example of the need to invest in technologies that keep pace with changing regulations and emerging contaminants. In her key note address to guests, Commissioner Mary-Anna Holden of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities discussed the plant’s key role in protecting public health now and for future generations. Robert Karabinchak, 18th District Assembly, also acknowledged the company’s length of service and its reputation for maintaining and consistently investing in drinking water infrastructure to maintain reliability, service quality and a clean water supply.



The ozone treatment facility was dedicated to Middlesex Water VP of Enterprise Engineering G. Christian Andreasen who, over a 40-year career, has substantially lead the company’s extensive capital program and other major engineering initiatives. In his remarks, Andreasen credited the project team and engineering and construction partners as well as the Company’s operations teams who now operate the plant on a daily basis. He also discussed the challenges of constructing a major plant specifically during a global pandemic while facing numerous supply chain challenges during that period.



During the ceremony, Middlesex Water was also presented with a Risk Management Excellence Award from PMA Insurance Group honoring the Company’s strong organizational commitment to employee safety over a number of years.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The Company invests in its people, infrastructure and the communities it serves to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

