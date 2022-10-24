Middletown, NY ~ Field of Honor® 2022 Patriotic Flag Display for Veterans Day
The Middletown American Legion Post 151 & Carl Williams Assembly of the Knights of Columbus will fly in a solemn formation a stirring display of over 100 flags
"We don't know them all but we owe them all."
November 4th – 15th, 2022
Our Lady of Mt Carmel Parish Church
90 Euclid Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940
The Middletown American Legion Post 151 and Carl Williams Assembly of the Knights of Columbus will be creating a display of Our American Flag that will fly in a solemn formation at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Parish Church Middletown NY during our hosting of The Wall That Heals September 11th to 18th of 2022 and again November 4th to 16th for Veterans Day. This stirring display of over 100 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, all veterans, first responders, fallen servicemen and women, and hometown heroes. This unique event is the perfect opportunity to remember family and friends who have or currently serve in our Military or as First Responders.
We pledge our support to The United States of America, one Nation Under God with Liberty and Justice for all through our Flag. True Patriotic Americans have always answered the call of honor and duty when divine providence has presented challenges throughout our Nation’s history. We should never forget the sacrifice so many have made to build our Nation Stronger and insure our freedom for posterity. More than anything the United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This moving display is a gift to the Middletown/ Wallkill NY and the Hudson Valley community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag for $50 or donating. All donations will go towards additional flags dedicated to those we should always remember in our thoughts and prayers. We are hoping that this will become an annual event we can all be proud of.
We invite all to visit the Middletown Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for Local Hudson Valley charities with emphasis on Veterans and 1st Responders.
Benefiting Charities:
Local Hudson Valley charities with emphasis on Veterans and 1st Responders.
Hosted By:
Carl R Williams Sr. Knights of Columbus Assembly #762
American Legion Post 151, Middletown, NY
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Edde Lopez
Co-Project Chair: Mike Martin
Co-Project Chair: Al Keene
Co-Project Chair: Ray DuFresne
Fundraiser Treasurer Chair: Mike Bell
Other: Roger Reed, American Legion
Other: Will Reos, American Legion
Flags can be picked up at the following locations, dates and times:
November 19, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Church, 90 Euclid Ave, Middletown, NY, 5-6pm.
November 20, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Church, 90 Euclid Ave, Middletown, NY, 8:00am-12:30pm, 4:30pm-5:30pm
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation
Edde Lopez
Carl R Williams Sr. Knights of Columbus Assembly #762
+1 845-321-3812
