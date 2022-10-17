Raise High the Black and Gold for Homecoming Week
Daily Spirit Stations
Speaking of sporting Maryland colors, all week long, Terps can show their pride and score Homecoming swag by wearing the color of the day: red on Monday, white on Tuesday, black on Wednesday, gold on Thursday and all Maryland colors on Friday.
Today through Thursday, students wearing the correct color can stop by a Daily Spirit Station to claim their prize. Locations vary, so follow @UMDHomecoming and @umdsalc on social media to find out where to go each day.