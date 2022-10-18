Nexcopy Offers HIPAA Compliant USB Flash Drive
Nexcopy Releases HIPAA Compliant USB Flash Drive to securely store personal health information.
Nexcopy took the steps needed to create an affordable flash drive which is HIPAA compliant.”LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexcopy Inc., a leading manufacturer of advanced flash memory solutions, introduces the Secure Disk, a HIPAA compliant USB flash drive which provides an unmatched level of security for personal medical records.
With the Secure Disk flash drive from Nexcopy, medical records are out-of-sight and stored in a secure partition inside the HIPAA compliant flash drive. The medical records (or any records) cannot be accessed unless a User defined password is correctly entered.
This product is a USB hardware solution where the USB controller on the flash drive itself authenticates the password entered before the hidden partition becomes available. This solution is not a software based encryption solution where any USB drive can be used. This is a hardware solution and requires a Nexcopy Secure Disk flash drive.
The HIPAA compliant USB flash drive works in Microsoft Windows (Win 7+). Apple and Linux computers cannot access the hidden partition, but is a feature to be available in the near future.
The hidden partition is automatically enabled once the USB is disconnected from the computer, which means it is impossible for a User to accidently leave the hidden partition open and accessible. Alternative, the User may logout of the Secure Disk while the device is still connected to the host computer.
Greg Morris, President of Nexcopy comments, "The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act is the process where medical companies who provide patient medical records are required to protect and secure that patient's information. Nexcopy looked into this vertical market and found one solution at an exorbitantly high price; for this reason Nexcopy took the steps needed to create an affordable flash drive which is HIPAA compliant."
Morris continues, "Although most healthcare providers provide an on-line web portal for patients to access their medical records, it is equally important to offer an off-line solution. For example, when hurricane Ian hit Florida, the on-line access to medical records was non-existent for those in affected areas - people may have needed off-line access to medical records in order to communicate with healthcare professionals."
Nexcopy Incorporated offers the HIPAA compliant USB flash drive to healthcare companies who provide PHI information to their customers.
The Secure Disk product page provides a full length video for how the flash drive works including the user login process and hidden partition which is the location where personal health records, or any records, are securely stored.
Nexcopy Secure Disk flash media is available in USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 technology and range in capacity from 2GB through 128GB. Nexcopy offers six body styles for the Secure Disk media with a wide range of body colors available for each style, all available for custom branding.
Availability:
Secure Disk USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 media available for immediate delivery. Please contact Nexcopy or one of its authorized dealers for more information about product and pricing details.
