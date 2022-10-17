Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,691 in the last 365 days.

Cannabis Companies Can Raise Money Using Credit Cards with KoreConX Technology

Whether these companies are using RegA+, RegCF or RegD, they are now able to accept investments via credit cards from investors using KoreConX All-In-One Platform, without the abusive high fees normally charged from companies in this sector

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX's innovative approach to the cannabis ecosystem enables companies to raise money by accepting credit cards. It sounds like a simple solution, but it can actually revolutionize how the sector operates. Using the exemptions of Regulation A+, Regulation CF or Regulation D, companies can easily turn their customers and brand advocates into shareholders.

KoreConX has enabled credit card acceptance and escrow providers in their platform, ending the issue of high fees that were traditionally charged from this sector due to a perceived higher risk and lack of nationwide legalization, especially in the USA. Although legal for medicinal and adult recreational use in some states, there are still obstacles that cannabis companies face regarding their capital needs.

Nonetheless, President Joe Biden's announcement that all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession were to be pardoned is a milestone in the continued growth of the cannabis sector. According to Grand View Research Institute, market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and USD 16.7 billion in 2022, with a revenue forecast of USD 102.2 billion for 2030, which would represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030. 

Secure platform

Companies in the cannabis sector had found it difficult to raise capital in the traditional capital markets, making the private capital market a more viable option. KoreConX All-In-One Platform uses its proprietary solution based on blockchain - the KoreChain - to make transactions and shareholder management safe for investors and entrepreneurs.

"Our Platform can be integrated with the company's URL, making it user-friendly and reducing the risk of taking users to other websites," explains Oscar Jofre, CEO and co-founder of KoreConX. The innovation for the cannabis ecosystem is the possibility to make customers into shareholders, by making investing easy. "Our partnership with SecureTranz allows the credit card use, as well as providing options to complement wire transfer, ACH and crypto payments," explains Oscar.

KoreSummit

In a clear display of support for the sector, KoreConX is putting together a team of specialists in their next KoreSummit - Pocket Sessions | Empowering Growth. Covering topics from the preparations to the offering promotion, and choosing the best regulation, panels with sector experts will be available daily, from Oct. 24 to 28. Learn more on the event website.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX provides the first secure online infrastructure for private companies to conveniently and compliantly manage every aspect of their capital market activities, from issuing securities to shareholder relations. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our ecosystem solution. KoreConX also maintains a large online library of educational content to help companies navigate their capital-raising journey.

Contact Information:
Rafael Gonçalves
Communications
rafael@koreconx.com

Carolina Casimiro
Marketing Manager
carolina@koreconx.com

Related Images






Image 1: Cannabis Companies Can Raise Money Using Credit Cards



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Cannabis Companies Can Raise Money Using Credit Cards

Cannabis Companies Can Raise Money Using Credit Cards

You just read:

Cannabis Companies Can Raise Money Using Credit Cards with KoreConX Technology

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.