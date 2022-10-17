TreeNewal Unveils New Logo and Website, Enabling New Growth

The DFW-based tree service company, TreeNewal, completed a rebranding with an updated website and logo to reflect the company's values and future growth plans.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TreeNewal, a leading tree service company based in Dallas/Fort Worth, announced the rebranding of its logo along with an updated website effective July 31, 2022. Prompted by the commitment to being leaders in the tree service industry, the new website aims to provide the most up-to-date information and technology to better serve its customers and enable further business growth. The new company logo features the northern star, representing the faith of the leadership team at TreeNewal.

TreeNewal's new brand identity sends a better message to its team and customers about what the company represents through its mission and core values and provides education about a company that encourages the sustainability of all trees. The main objectives of the rebrand are to invite and educate customers on the importance of tree care and maintenance, how an adequate program will lead to tree sustainability, and how TreeNewal protects customer investment.

When asked about what this change means for TreeNewal's vision going forward, David Gaona, President and Founder, said, "We have done well over the past five years in business by providing excellent customer service and following ISA Certified Arborist and ANSI guidelines. Our new website and branding will help us achieve our growth goals for future years. We are excited and committed to serving our customers effectively in education, meeting their needs, and customer service."

As one of the fastest growing companies in Dallas/Fort Worth, the decision to rebrand and update the company's marketing was fueled by business competition and further reinforced the company's commitment to providing customers with the best service and tree care possible as an extension. The new brand identity enables future growth and a better way to serve customers and the community.

For support with the health of your trees, call (817) 769-7197 or visit www.treenewal.com to connect with the ISA Certified tree care team.

About TreeNewal: TreeNewal provides expert, sustainable tree care services for residential and commercial property owners in North Texas. As a family-owned business, TreeNewal offers its customers the confidence and safety that comes from working with fully insured professionals. With offices in Southlake and Argyle, our ISA Certified Arborists will work to understand your specific needs to create a maintenance plan rooted in sustainability, transparency, and integrity that mitigates unplanned expenses, safety hazards, and city compliance issues. Healthy Trees, Healthy Lives.

