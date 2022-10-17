Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,691 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Trash Container for Vehicles (DAL-213)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I needed a better way to collect and contain fast-food wrappers, soda cans and other debris while driving," said an inventor, from Cedar Hill, Texas, "so I invented the S T A R. My design ensures that trash can be easily collected and properly disposed of within a truck or vehicle."

The invention provides a convenient way to collect trash within a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to hanging a trash bag inside the vehicle. As a result, it reduces clutter and it helps to keep the vehicle interior clean and neat. The invention features an effective and space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-213, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-trash-container-for-vehicles-dal-213-301650331.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Trash Container for Vehicles (DAL-213)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.