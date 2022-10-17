IIROC Trading Resumption - SLG
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: San Lorenzo Gold Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: SLG
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 1:45 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
