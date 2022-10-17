Governor Abbott Announces City Of Selma As Music Friendly Community

October 17, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Selma, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

“Music is a big part of the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “With support from the Texas Music Office, the music industry in Texas created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in 2019. Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to boost job creation and economic growth. I congratulate the City of Selma on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to working together on their continued success.”

“Congratulations to the City of Selma for their recognition as a Music Friendly Community,” said Representative John Lujan. “This designation will allow Selma to showcase local talent and businesses, while helping further music education. I look forward to seeing all the ways the city utilizes this designation to enhance the music industry and Texas musicians."

“The IH-35 corridor is no stranger to great music, and Selma is no exception!” said Selma Mayor Tom Daly. “From iconic Blue Bonnet Dance Hall, which hosted legends such as Garth Brooks, George Strait, and many others, to the resurrection of Real Life Amphitheater, Selma’s rich music history is only getting brighter. I am so proud that Selma now joins the elite list of Texas cities with this designation."

“I am so proud that at Selma's biggest event, the RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest, we get to kick off a weekend of live music with the Texas Music Friendly Community designation,” said Maggie Titterington, The Chamber President and Music Friendly Community Advisory Committee Member. “Selma has long been a mecca for drawing both national and local music talent. It only makes sense that now we will be recognized for it. I join our community in celebrating and promoting not only the support of our local music scene but encourage others around us in the great state of Texas to come on down to beautiful Selma and listen to the music!"

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Mayor Daly during the opening ceremonies for the RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest on Friday, October 21.

Selma Music Friendly Community Certification Ceremony

RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest

Friday, October 21, opening ceremonies begin at 6:30 pm

River City Community Church Grounds

16765 Lookout Rd

Selma, TX 78154

For event details, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/669050291491169

Media inquiries may be directed to: Wyatt Agee, Assistant to the City Administrator, City of Selma, (210) 651-7824

Selma joins more than 30 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation, including Abilene, Alpine, Arlington, Austin, Bastrop, Brenham, Bryan, Conroe, Dallas, Denison, Denton, Dripping Springs, Edinburg, El Paso, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Harker Heights, Lindale, Lubbock, McAllen, McKinney, Nacogdoches, New Braunfels, Odessa, Port Aransas, Round Rock, Salado, San Angelo, San Antonio, San Marcos, Stephenville, Victoria, Vidor, Waco, Waxahachie, and Wimberley.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities