SelectHealth Medicare HMO Plans Earn 5-Star Rating for 2023

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that SelectHealth Medicare HMO plans earned a 5 out of 5 Overall Star Rating for 2023 and is ranked among the highest-rated Medicare Advantage plans in the country. SelectHealth has received this prestigious rating two years in a row. This rating places SelectHealth in the 99th percentile of health plans across the country.

Each year, CMS measures the quality and value of certified health plans—both Part C (Medicare Advantage) and Part D (Prescription Drug) – on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest score a health plan can receive. Scores are based on more than 40 care and service quality measures across several categories, including wellness programs (health screenings, vaccinations, check-ups), managing chronic conditions, member experience and satisfaction, pharmacy services, and customer service performance.

"Receiving a 5-Star rating for the second straight year shows how much SelectHealth focuses on providing exceptional products and services for our members,” said Rob Hitchcock, SelectHealth President of Government Markets. “We are happy that SelectHealth members can take advantage of our enhanced tools, services, and benefits that support a healthy lifestyle.”

Medicare beneficiaries have an opportunity to evaluate their current plan each year during the Annual Enrollment Period from October 15 through December 7. CMS star ratings can help Medicare beneficiaries to compare the quality and performance of different health plans. To learn more about the Medicare Star Quality Ratings and SelectHealth Medicare plans in your service area, visit selecthealthmedicare.org or call 855-442-9900 (TTY: 711). Plan performance and star ratings are assessed on an annual basis and may change from one year to the next.

# # #

About SelectHealth

SelectHealth® is a nonprofit health plan serving more than one million members. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Healthcare® of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, SelectHealth is committed to ensuring access to high-value care, providing superior service, and supporting the health of its members and the communities it serves. In addition to commercial and government medical plans, SelectHealth offers dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management. SelectHealth plans are available for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid enrollees, and SelectHealth is a carrier for the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP) and the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) plan. For 2023, SelectHealth Medicare HMO plans in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada received a 5 out of 5 star rating, the highest-possible rating awarded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). For more information, visit selecthealth.org.



SelectHealth is an HMO, PPO, D-SNP plan sponsor with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in SelectHealth Medicare depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star Rating System. SelectHealth Medicare HMO plans received 5 out of 5 Stars for contract year 2023. Visit medicare.gov for more information.

SelectHealth obeys federal civil rights laws. We do not treat you differently because of your race, color, ethnic background or where you come from, age, disability, sex, religion, creed, language, social class, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and/or veteran status. This information is available for free in other languages and alternate formats upon request.

ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame a SelectHealth Medicare: 1-855-442-9900 (TTY: 711) / SelectHealth: 1-800-538-5038

注意：如果您使用繁體中文，您可以免費獲 得語言援助服務。請致電 SelectHealth Medicare: 1-855-442-9900 (TTY: 711) / SelectHealth: 1-800-538-5038. © SelectHealth 2022. All rights reserved. 10/22 Y0165_2286712_M

Daniel Nelson SelectHealth 801-442-9077 daniel.nelson2@selecthealth.org