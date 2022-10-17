Seeking to Find the Whereabouts of Their Disappeared Babies, Tamil Mothers Protest in the Sri Lankan Capital Outside UN

Leela Ananthan, Tamil Mothers of the Disappeared

3 years old when Disappeared 8 Months old when Disappeared 10 years old when Disappeared School Students when Disappeared Tamil Mothers Seeking their Disappeared Babies Protest Outside UN in Colombo

" UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances Stated in 2020 that the Second Highest Number of Enforced Disappearance Cases in the World is From Sri Lanka. "

Appoint an International Investigative Team to Find Out the Whereabouts of Our Disappeared Babies and Loved Ones and Bring Them Back.” — Tamil Mothers of the Disappeared