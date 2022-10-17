Why was Newsom absent during Biden visit?

President Joe Biden’s three-day trip to Southern California, which concluded Friday, featured events with a who’s who of California Democrats — but not Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Many of the state party’s biggest names — including U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; U.S. Reps. Karen Bass, Katie Porter and Ted Lieu; and state senator and congressional candidate Sydney Kamlager — turned out alongside the president as he made stops in Los Angeles and Orange County to tout federal infrastructure investments and plans to lower health care costs. Biden also headlined a fundraiser with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Los Angeles.

Newsom’s absence was “strange,” given that “it certainly is the tradition that the governor of the state — particularly when the governor’s from the same party — will see the president” when he’s in town, Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor and California political commentator, told me Sunday.

NBC News political director Chuck Todd described the situation to KCRA as a “head-scratcher.”

Newsom spokesperson Alex Stack told me Sunday: “The Governor unfortunately had scheduling conflicts. For example, he had an event in Sacramento on Friday morning for his book, in addition to state commitments.”

Levinson said she was skeptical of the governor’s claim: “‘Scheduling conflict’ is the equivalent of ‘I’m dropping out of this political race that I’ll never win to spend more time with my family.’ Nobody really believes it.”

Levinson ran through a few possibilities for why Newsom and Biden may have avoided meeting with each other:

Asked whether potential political animosity between Biden and Newsom may have foreclosed a meeting between the two men, Stack said: “No.”

Meanwhile, the governor’s office on Friday published a recap of events showing how “the Newsom administration was hard at work this week taking action for Californians across a variety of issues,” including breaking ground on a 10,000-mile broadband network to help expand high-speed internet access and cracking down on illegal cannabis operations.

At the end of the day, Newsom‘s reticence on high-profile Los Angeles issues may simply reflect his expected easy path to victory in California’s Nov. 8 election over gubernatorial candidate Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle of Bieber, Levinson said.

Levinson: “Where’s the political upside for him to get involved? I mean, nobody’s going to vote for Brian Dahle because (Newsom) didn’t take a strong stand in the LA mayor’s race or because he didn’t say vigorously enough that he condemns what happened in Los Angeles” on the city council.

1 State short on staff to enforce labor laws

Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters; iStock

Will California’s wage theft hearing officers and investigators please stand up?

Although California has long been considered a national leader in tackling labor violations such as wage theft — employers’ failure to pay workers what they’re owed — the state doesn’t have enough agents or other personnel to enforce its tougher-than-most laws, CalMatters’ Alejandro Lazo and Jeanne Kuang and CBS13’s Julie Watts report in the latest installment of the California Divide team‘s series “Unpaid Wages: A Waiting Game.” It’s a problem that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic and ongoing labor shortages.

Case in point: It can take years for a California wage theft claim to be decided. From 2017 to 2021, it took the state an average of 505 days to decide wage claims for workers who didn’t drop or settle their case, much longer than the 135-day maximum set by state law, data show.

“We need to put more urgency into it,” said Assemblymember Ash Kalra, a San Jose Democrat who chairs the Assembly labor committee, ”and that could include having hiring bonuses, whatever it takes to increase the staffing, because it’s unacceptable — the current state of affairs. If we really care about these workers, we need to show it.”

The Labor Commissioner’s budget this year is $166 million, enough funding for nearly 840 positions. But nearly a third of positions were vacant as of May, officials said.

2 California public health updates

A sign advertising free flu shots posted outside of CVS in Piedmont on Sept. 2, 2020. Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters

Let’s take a closer look at how California is faring on three key public health fronts:

3 What community college students want in new chancellor

Sara Marquez, a sophomore at Los Angeles Mission College, on campus in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2022. Photo by Lauren Justice for CalMatters

The next chancellor of California Community Colleges — the country’s largest system of higher education, with 1.8 million students enrolled — will face a myriad of challenges. Not only has the COVID pandemic led to a hemorrhaging of student enrollment, but the system also has virtually no chance of reaching its ambitious academic goal of narrowing by 40% the graduation rate gap among its Black, Latino and white students in five years, as CalMatters’ Mikhail Zinshteyn recently reported. So what qualities should the system’s next leader — who will replace former Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley, its first Latino chief executive — possess? Here’s what some community college students told Andrea Madison of CalMatters’ College Journalism Network:

Sara Marquez, 19, a student at Los Angeles Mission College: “I feel like it needs to be someone young with innovative ideas … I also feel like they also have to be very good at branding, especially in this age of technology. We need someone who can get us out there and speak to younger generations.”

“I feel like it needs to be someone young with innovative ideas … I also feel like they also have to be very good at branding, especially in this age of technology. We need someone who can get us out there and speak to younger generations.” Lorraine (Rain) Barron, 51, a student at American River College in Sacramento: “I would like to see them take more accountability for what’s happening at the community colleges … Right now, the biggest thing I’m having a problem with is the cleanliness of the campus. It is so dirty. Even the bathrooms are disgustingly filthy. And there’s a million and one excuses why everything is so dirty.”

“I would like to see them take more accountability for what’s happening at the community colleges … Right now, the biggest thing I’m having a problem with is the cleanliness of the campus. It is so dirty. Even the bathrooms are disgustingly filthy. And there’s a million and one excuses why everything is so dirty.” Cassandra Shoneru, 19, a student at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill: “We definitely need somebody that has been to a community college because they have firsthand experience of what the students are going through, and also somebody who has a background in this type of administration, that has accomplished things.”

CalMatters Commentary CalMatters columnist Dan Walters: The managers of California’s vast water system are edging toward a historic reallocation of the state’s shrinking supply that could have a life-altering impact on the nation’s largest agricultural industry. Note: Dan is on vacation this week. His column will resume Monday, Oct. 24.

Some stories may require a subscription to read

