Mt Laurel, NJ~ Field of Honor® 2022 Patriotic Flag Display this Veterans Day
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at Laurel Acres Park during November of 2022.
We don't know them all but we owe them all."
— Unknown
November 5th – 19th, 2022
Laurel Acres Park
1045 S. Church Street, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054
This stirring display of 100 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor Veterans, Active military, first responders (Police, Fire, EMS) Nurses, and Teachers.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.
This is an experience hard to describe but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Mt. Laurel Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for programs of the Rotary Club of Mt. Laurel
The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!
Benefiting Charities:
Rotary Club of Mt. Laurel
Hosted By:
Rotary Club of Mt. Laurel
Local Organizing Committee:
Program Chair: Chris Bate
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation
Chris Bate
Rotary Club of Mt. Laurel
+1 609-304-7420
email us here