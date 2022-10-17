Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in East Dublin Homicide

Dublin, GA (October 17, 2022) – On October 16, 2022, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Nicholas Parks, age 25, of Dublin, GA. Parks was arrested for felony murder in connection to the death of Cordeveon King, age 24, of Dublin, GA, which occurred at 427 St. Charles Drive, East Dublin, GA, on October 16, 2022.

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 3:48 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI for assistance with a death investigation. The investigation revealed that an altercation took place between Parks and King at 427 St. Charles Drive, East Dublin, GA, during a party. During the altercation, Parks shot King, who died on the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.