Commercial insurance giving Kentuckians more access to medication-assisted treatment provider for substance use disorder

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Behavioral Health Group announced that all five medication-assisted recoverySM (MAR) Center for Behavioral Health (CBH) treatment centers in Kentucky are now accepting insurance from Anthem and UnitedHealthcare. Additionally, patients can receive treatment under Medicaid and original Medicare with no out-of-pocket costs. The Centers are located in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Louisville, and Richmond.

Accepting appointments and walk-ins, CBH Treatment Centers are part of the nation’s largest Joint Commission-accredited network of outpatient treatment and recovery centers for substance use disorder (SUD). The Centers include both an outpatient treatment program (OTP) and an office-based opioid treatment program (OBOT) enabling prescription-based medications. They offer all three FDA-approved medications for treating Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), which are methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone. The company’s comprehensive approach to treatment, medication options, counseling and recovery resources provide people with the care they need to stay alive, safe, and on a long-lasting path to recovery. Learn more about medications here.

Opioid overdose deaths are a public health crisis and now represent the number one cause of accidental death in the U.S., surpassing automobile accidents in 2018. In 2021, overdose death in this country increased 30% and topped 100,000 for the first time. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System (NVSS), Kentucky already had 3,552 reported opioid drug overdose deaths this year between January and April. Today fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45 years old, with 175 people dying each day.

“Our mission is to help people get their lives back,” said Amanda Karistai, Regional Vice President for BHG. “We are excited to be working as a provider in UnitedHealthcare’s and Anthem’s network in Kentucky to help more people have access to quality treatment, and we will continue working to expand coverage for Kentuckians.”

To learn more information about the CBH Kentucky treatment locations, visit the BHG web page or call toll-free 844-535-7291.

About BHG

Behavioral Health Group (BHG) is a fast-growing healthcare company creating a new class of recovery center for individuals with substance use disorder (SUD). BHG specializes in medication-assisted recovery (MAR) combined with addiction counseling delivered through the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient treatment and recovery centers in the U.S. Founded in 2006 and led by an experienced executive team with deep experience in the healthcare and behavioral health industries, BHG believes that comprehensive, evidence-based, personalized treatment plans focused on real recovery restore lives, strengthen families, and rejuvenate the communities in which we serve. BHG capabilities include a full range of counseling and behavioral health therapies for individual, family, and group counseling, medication-assisted recovery, intensive outpatient programs, mental health services, case management, and community resource coordination services delivered in its treatment centers and through telehealth. BHG treatment centers provide access to all FDA-approved medications through in-center dosing or prescriptions programs. BHG accepts Medicare, Medicaid, most major commercial health plans, and works with state grants to support patients who choose to self-pay. With 117 locations in 24 states, BHG has more than 2,100 employees who serve more than 43,000 patients. To learn more, visit bhgrecovery.com.

