Tuolumne County, CA ~ Field of Honor® 2022 Patriotic Display for Veterans Day
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at Standard Park during November of 2022.
We don't know them all but we owe them all.”SONORA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nov 4, 2002 - Nov 15, 2022.
— Unknown
Standard Park
18500 Standard Road, Sonora, CA 95370
This stirring display of 250 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each dedicated U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Dedicated flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, veterans, first responders and fallen servicemen and women. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This inspiring display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, field sponsorships, purchase of dedicated flags and through the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.
This is an experience hard to describe but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Tuolumne County Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds to support Veteran and First Responder programs of Sonora Sunrise Rotary in Tuolumne County.
The display is open to everyone without charge. Please don’t miss it!
Benefiting Charities:
Sonora Sunrise Rotary
Hosted By:
Sonora Sunrise Rotary
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Doug Forte
Co-Project Chair: Chris Daly
Fundraiser Treasurer Chair: Del Hodges
Public Relations Chair: Dave Thoeny
Program Chair: Robin Phillips
Volunteer Chair: Sally Dun
Field Coordinator Chair: John Salkowski
Other: Suzanne Cruz
Other: Casie Melchor
A Program of Colonial Flag Foundation
Doug Forte
Sonora Sunrise Rotary
+1 209-756-1501
doug.forte@gmail.com