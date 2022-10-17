Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,915 in the last 365 days.

A GREAT GUIDE TOWARDS THE INNER SELF

Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ by Tracy Emerick

Author Tracy Emerick guides aspiring entrepreneurs toward success

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Jobs is known as one of the most successful people in his field of technology. He successfully created a brand for his name and became known for the "clean and tidy" look of his work. Author Tracy Emerick shares why Steve Jobs is a perfect role model for upcoming entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, Jesus Christ extremely influenced people to care and love unconditionally. These traits are also important to not just entrepreneurs but to everyone.

Author Tracy Emerick, a Ph.D. degree holder in Business Administration, shares his expertise with all by writing this book. Tracy Emerick also writes about how Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ have successfully influenced people until now. The book will actually entertain and inspire the readers at the same time as it discusses the building blocks of being an entrepreneur. The book also talks about the soul of every person. The most significant internal drive for pursuing any passion or vocation. Once company owners do not fully commit to their job, all their ventures will possibly fail in the long run.

This book is surely a must-have on every businessman’s bookshelf or reading list. Don’t forget to grab a copy of Tracy Emerick's "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ," available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other top online book retailers.


About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

A GREAT GUIDE TOWARDS THE INNER SELF

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.