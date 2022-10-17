A GREAT GUIDE TOWARDS THE INNER SELF
Author Tracy Emerick guides aspiring entrepreneurs toward successTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Jobs is known as one of the most successful people in his field of technology. He successfully created a brand for his name and became known for the "clean and tidy" look of his work. Author Tracy Emerick shares why Steve Jobs is a perfect role model for upcoming entrepreneurs.
On the other hand, Jesus Christ extremely influenced people to care and love unconditionally. These traits are also important to not just entrepreneurs but to everyone.
Author Tracy Emerick, a Ph.D. degree holder in Business Administration, shares his expertise with all by writing this book. Tracy Emerick also writes about how Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ have successfully influenced people until now. The book will actually entertain and inspire the readers at the same time as it discusses the building blocks of being an entrepreneur. The book also talks about the soul of every person. The most significant internal drive for pursuing any passion or vocation. Once company owners do not fully commit to their job, all their ventures will possibly fail in the long run.
This book is surely a must-have on every businessman’s bookshelf or reading list. Don’t forget to grab a copy of Tracy Emerick's "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ," available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other top online book retailers.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other