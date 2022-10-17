Candidate Skills Assessment Market

The increasing technological advancements in pre-employment screening services are anticipated to fuel industry growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Candidate Skills Assessment Market in Asia-Pacific to Grow at a CAGR of 15.2% to Reach USD 5.64 billion by 2030 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 286 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14638

Rise in need for efficiency & transparency in the hiring process, surge in adoption of pre-employment screening tests, and increase in internet users drive the growth of the global candidate skills assessment market. However, lack of security standards and high cost restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, technological advancement in pre-employment assessment services present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global candidate skills assessment market based on component, deployment model, product type, end user, and region.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more thantwo-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the corporate segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the education segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14638

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global candidate skills assessment industry analyzed in the research include Athena Assessment Inc., Berke, Devskiller, eSkill, HackerRank, HireVue, iMocha, Kandio, Mercer Mettl Assessments, and The Predictive Index.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14638

COVID-19 Scenario:

• Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global candidate skills assessment market witnessed a sudden decline in 2020, owing to implementation of various skill enhancement campaigns by governments in majority of countries and businesses across the globe.

• However, the demand for candidate skills assessment software is increasing, coupled with rise in demand for skilled labor, thereby, leading to a mixed impact on the global candidate skills assessment market.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Decentralized Identity Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.