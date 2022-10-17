Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,623 in the last 365 days.

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Utilities Launch Request for Long-Term Solar PPA

READING, Pa., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. FE is issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) to enter into long-term solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) on behalf of four FirstEnergy Pennsylvania utilities – Pennsylvania Power Company (Penn Power), Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed) and West Penn Power Company (West Penn).

The RFP process will be conducted by a consulting firm, The Brattle Group, and will take place this fall, with qualifying applications due by Nov. 7, 2022, and bids due by Dec. 5, 2022. The utilities are seeking proposals to procure up to 20 megawatts (MWs) of solar capacity for long-term renewable energy and associated solar photovoltaic alternative energy credits (SPAECs) from new and in-development solar projects that are classifiable as Tier 1 solar alternative Energy Systems under Pennsylvania's Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Act.

Further information regarding the SPAEC RFP is available on FirstEnergy's website at http://www.firstenergycorp.com/upp/pa/rec_procurements/SolarPPA2022.html.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-pennsylvania-utilities-launch-request-for-long-term-solar-ppa-301650875.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

You just read:

FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Utilities Launch Request for Long-Term Solar PPA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.