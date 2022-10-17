Orbit Float shares the health and wellness benefits of floating

Scientific evidence and experts have confirmed that float therapy offers great health and wellness benefits. Float pods also known as Sensory deprivation tanks allow users to deeply relax and destress in a safe and enjoyable environment.

In today’s world of smartphones, emails, the internet, and social media, modern life can be very stressful. The human body needs some stress to function efficiently; however, too much stress can result in mental and physical illness. This has been highlighted by the impact of the recent global pandemic. Float therapy, a medically proven way to relax and switch off, is making headlines across the world, championed by busy professionals and Olympic athletes and backed by science.

Say hello to float-rest therapy, an emerging field of study hailed for its incredible relaxation and health benefits for the mind and body. Studies have shown that floating can deliver many health and wellness benefits to people of all ages. Described as feeling “as though you have had the best 10 hours sleep of your life…” an hour in a float tank helps people to obtain a little “me time.”

The Benefits of Float-Rest Therapy

The human mind is fascinating; however, everyone has experienced moments when they feel overloaded. A float therapy session allows people to relax and switch off, creating the perfect environment for the mind and body to start healing. According to Orbit Float, users of their tanks have reported that they experienced a delightful and, at the same time, such a deep level of relaxation that they had never experienced before. The growing awareness of the impact of mental health on general well-being has resulted in floating having been credited with many benefits that scientific evidence has supported. These benefits include stress reduction, enhanced creativity, muscle recovery, and prevention of injuries, especially in athletes; help with depression, phobias, unhealthy habits, and anxiety; improved mental clarity, heart health, sleep, and relief of overall pain in the body.

Floating is a safe, effective, and enjoyable way to relax, recover, reduce stress, and generally improve body function. Floatation therapy has also proved very beneficial and relaxing for pregnant women who, in the later stages of the pregnancy, have sometimes reported hearing their baby's heartbeat during their float.

To function optimally, people can no longer just focus on their physical health and neglect their mental health or vice versa. Orbit Float shares that though many benefits of floatation therapy have been documented, many more are being discovered daily as more evidence of float therapy comes to light. People with limited range of motion, arthritis, injuries, and other ailments are also looking to float therapy for relief.

About Orbit Float

Orbit Float is a leading manufacturer and supplier of floatation tanks worldwide. The company is proud to showcase the benefits of its sensory deprivation tanks, which have become popular in float centers, gyms, spas, hotels, private residences, and other businesses. Orbit Float is innovating and rethinking how float tanks are used to be easy to operate and deliver relaxation as well as many health and wellness benefits to the users.

Unlike more traditional float tanks and pods, the Orbit Float tank filters and sanitizes the whole solution between every user. Not only does this guarantee the cleanest environment, but it also reduces the system's running costs and energy requirements. A solution that is filtered and sanitized, designed to create a feeling of calm and relaxation. With advanced technology sensors, the environment in the pod during every float is maintained at optimum levels throughout every float session. Orbit Float tanks also have programmable lighting, high-quality audio, a monitoring system, and easy-to-operate controls. Orbit products are not only focused on the well-being of their users but also on their environmental impact by producing more energy-efficient, eco-friendly systems for the global float therapy market.

