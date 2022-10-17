Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,545 in the last 365 days.

Calcasieu Parish woman arrested for Simple Arson

NEWS

Calcasieu Parish woman arrested for Simple Arson

October 17, 2022

For Immediate Release:              
October 17, 2022

Contact:
 Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256
Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179
presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

Calcasieu Parish woman arrested for Simple Arson

BATON ROUGE – On October 11, agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Rd. in Starks, La.

LDAF Forestry Enforcement Investigators found that Verdine set fire to the roadside, which spread into the woods and resulted in a seven-acre wildfire causing damages to private property. It was eventually contained by the LDAF Fire Eradication Units and the Ward 5 Starks Fire Department.

Investigators developed sufficient evidence and probable cause, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Verdine for Simple Arson. Investigators located Verdine at the Calcasieu Parish Detention Center, where she was being held on unrelated charges from the day prior. Verdine was booked, and the bond was set at $100,000.

“Arson is a very serious crime. Unintentionally starting a fire or worse, deliberately setting a fire, during a drought like much of South Louisiana is experiencing could have wide and catastrophic repercussions,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “LDAF enforcement agents take agriculture and forestry-related crimes seriously, and they will seek justice when individuals break the law.”

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 or the LDAF 24-hr hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

###

You just read:

Calcasieu Parish woman arrested for Simple Arson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.