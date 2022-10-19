Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority Partners with OpenGov on Quest to Modernize Procurement
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority will undergo unprecedented change. Modernization begins with OpenGov online procurement software.OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poised for unprecedented modernization, the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our cities and public agencies, for online procurement software.
The public transportation agency that serves Cincinnati and its suburbs, is aligning its procurement process to numerous changes planned in the next five years. In May 2020, the residents of Hamilton County voted to replace Cincinnati Metro's existing funding model, which relied primarily on the city's earnings tax, with a new funding structure. Effective January 2021, a 0.8-percent sales tax will fund SORTA for the next 25 years.
With the help of these funds, SORTA plans to build a new state-of-the-art $15 transit center, overhaul the fleet with environmentally friendly buses, and increase workforce significantly. By choosing OpenGov Procurement, staff is looking to eliminate paper processes, attract more suppliers, decrease bid evaluation time, and improve overall efficiency throughout the entire procurement process.
OpenGov Procurement will give staff the capability to develop solicitations quickly using automated, guided workflows and intelligent boilerplates. By trading in word processor documents and paper, staff is likely to spend 75% less time writing RFPs and bids. When it’s time to evaluate bids, OpenGov’s solution centralizes evaluation committee management and leverages bid tabulations as well as side-by-side scoring. In addition, SORTA will likely increase the number of suppliers thanks to OpenGov’s easy-to-use submission process that is supported by features that improve transparency and communication with agency staff.
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
